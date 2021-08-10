Salmon-Challis National Forest detects 10 new fires

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected ten (10) new fires since the last fire summary dated August 2.

Scarface Fire (August 7): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Fire activity increased yesterday afternoon. Fire size is estimated at 100 acres burning in grass, brush, and snags with a heavy dead and down fuel component. Currently there are eight (8) firefighters assigned to the fire with additional resources on order. The Forest will share more information as it becomes available on this fire.

Dutchman Fire (August 6): The lightning fire is located approximately 6 miles southeast of the Main Salmon River on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire which was burning in grass, brush, lodgepole pine, and spruce was called out on August 6.

Apple Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2½ miles east of Basin and Hayden Creeks on the Leadore Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire which was burning in grass and brush was called out on August 6.

Quaking Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 9 miles east of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. The 0.25 acre fire which was burning in grass, brush, spruce, and fir was called out August 7.

Chilcoot Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 13 miles west of Indian Creek airstrip on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.25 acre fire is burning in the 2007 Cascade Fire Complex in subalpine fir, dead and down, and snags. The Forest is coordinating with the Boise National Forest. Fire managers continue to observe no smoke on the fire. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for additional fire activity and staffing if needed.

Haystack Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 2 miles northwest of Haystack Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire is approximately two (2) acres in size burning in lodgepole pine and spruce. A Type I crew, a Wildland Fire Module, and two additional firefighters are on scene working the fire, which is 100% contained.

Owl Fire (August 5): The lightning fire is located approximately 8 miles northeast of the confluence of the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon Rivers on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire ¾ acres fire was burning in grass, brush, and snags in the 2019 Cove Creek Fire and was called out August 8.

Burnett Fire (August 4): The lightning fire is located approximately 15 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The 0.1 acres fire was burning in grass, brush, and juniper was called out August 8.

Mill Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 14 miles west of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. Fire managers continue to observe no smoke on the fire. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for additional fire activity and staffing if needed.

Blind Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 8 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The ¼ acre fire which burned in Douglas fir was called out August 3.

Copper Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 17 miles southwest of North Fork on the North Fork Ranger District. The one acre fire in grass, snags, Ponderosa pine, and Douglas fir which burned in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire was called out August 3.

Fountain Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 1.5 miles north of the confluence of the Middle Fork and the Main Salmon Rivers on the North Fork Ranger District. The 0.1 acre fire which burned in a snag in the 2012 Mustang Fire was called out August 2.

Garden Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles west of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.10 acre fire in grass, brush, and Ponderosa pine which burned in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire was called out on August 4.

Sagebrush Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately three (3) miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.10 acre fire which burned in a snag in the 2000 Clear Creek Fire was called out on August 3.

Dome Fire (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately 5.5 miles southwest of the confluence of Panther Creek and the Main Salmon River on the North Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size burning in a snag in the 2007 Clear Sage Fire. Fire managers continue to observe no smoke on the fire. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for additional fire activity and staffing if needed.

The Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately five (5) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 103 acre fire is burning in subalpine fir in steep, inaccessible, and rocky terrain with cliffs that make access dangerous. While the rocky terrain limits ground access, it also serves to limit the potential for fire growth. An infrared flight the evening of Tuesday, August 3, showed no fire growth but a few isolated hot spots located in the interior of the fire area. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7706 / and will be updated as significant activity occurs.

Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The 133 acre fire is 100% contained.

Haynes Fire (July 16): The lightning fire is located at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District. The 472 acre fire is 100% contained.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): Great Basin Type II Team 7 is managing the lightning fire. The fire is being updated daily by the team. Updates can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7638/ .

The 2021 fire season has seen unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures. Even with the recent precipitation, we can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires this summer.

Nationally, there are 96 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 52 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression. Fires in the west are contributing to smoke in the area. For more information go to http://idsmoke.blogspot.com/ and https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Forecast and select Idaho Falls Region, Salmon is located in the dropdown menu.

