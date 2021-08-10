People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDirector of Communications & Public Relations at Hawaii Baptist Academy. Hawaii Baptist Academy has hired Tammy Mori as its new Director of Communications and Public Relations. Under direction from the President's Office, she will oversee and implement the school's marketing initiatives and public relations strategies. Prior to joining HBA, Mori served a variety of clients through her own private consulting firm. She also served as Communications Director for the State Department of Transportation and the Hawaii State Judiciary.

Mcallen, TXInsurance Journal

People Moves: Texas Agent, Padron, Named Invest Chair

Invest, the classroom-to-career education program backed by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, appointed Juan Padron, partner at SafeGuard Insurance Agency in McAllen, Texas, as the new chair of the national Invest board. Padron has been part of the insurance industry since 2002. He has served on the...
Dallas, TXbizjournals

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Small BusinessHutchinson News

SBA opens applications for supplemental Shuttered Venue assistance grants

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced new applications will be accepted for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) applicants seeking economic aid for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues. While the application portal will close to new applicants, the SBA will continue delivering economic aid to help venues...
Goshen, INfwbusiness.com

Aug. 6 - People on the Move

Nuway Construction welcomes Joshua Boise as team member. Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor in Goshen, announces the addition of a team member. Joshua Boise has joined Nuway Construction as a new architectural drafter. In this position, Boise will assist the in-house architect with drafting and producing construction documents for customers. Boise comes to Nuway with experience in residential drafting. He currently lives in Elkhart.
St. Louis American

Experience on Demand names Jackson talent management practice leader

​Lorie Jackson is the new talent management practice leader for Experience on Demand – St. Louis. Jackson is a seasoned HR professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources management and operations with both for-profit and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader with the ability to flex between a wide range of strategic duties and tactical responsibilities, including, but not limited to driving people strategy, workforce planning, talent management, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, payroll, benefits and compensation, training and development, performance management, and managing in union environments. Prior to consulting Jackson served as a self-directed and driven human resources leader. Jackson’s held corporate positions in diverse industries. As a member of the executive team, Jackson contributed directly to long and short-term strategic objectives of the organizations, partnering with business unit leaders to develop and deliver strategic human resources solutions to achieve unit goals.
Economynowdecatur.com

LISTEN: EDC offering assistance for Back to Business Grants

August 13, 2021 – Governor JB Pritzker has announced the Back to Business (B2B) grant program that has set forth $250 million for businesses that have experienced losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help support them in their recovery. A quick breakdown of the important details:. All eligible businesses...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!

APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
Economyaithority.com

Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer To Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

CRO Aubrey Vaughan to identify strategic opportunities across industry verticals and build upon Beep’s national leadership in implementing and managing the longest and most tenured autonomous shuttle network in the country. Recently served as senior vice president at global UAV leader, PrecisionHawk, developing its public sector practice and go-to-market strategies.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

An office equipment supplier with a Dayton sales office is one of the region's best employers. Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, and provides process automation for companies in the digital imaging industry and...
Economybizjournals

Industrial Design Board to consider incentives for Hoffman Media project

A Birmingham company is requesting incentives for a $7.15 million corporate relocation project. The city of Birmingham Industrial Development Board will vote on Monday, Aug. 16 on a request for incentives for Hoffman Media. According to the IDB agenda, the company has put in a request to abate noneducational ad...
Camarillo, CAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Integrity Bio, Inc. sold to Curia – formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.
Sciencebizjournals

Good Works: How Xcel Energy's CSR strategy evolves with community needs

Getting staff members involved in a company’s corporate social responsibility program can spark creativity and passion when thinking about community engagement. Xcel Energy, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has developed a successful CSR program driven by employee participation. Moreover, Xcel Energy employees have different avenues to become involved and truly give back to their local community.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold key staff positions in Washington, D.C. John Rapp was named Director of the Office of Budget and Program Analysis. Previously, he held the role in an acting capacity while simultaneously serving as the Budget Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Evaluation Office, and Performance Improvement Officer. Prior to being named in the acting role, Rapp served as the director of Strategic Planning, Budget and Accountability for the Forest Service. He also served as the Assistant Director for Formulation, Performance, and Strategic Planning and, before that, as the Performance Management Branch Chief. Prior to his career with the Forest Service, John spent almost 10 years with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in various roles and three years with the State of Louisiana. John holds a Master of Science degree in Forested Wetland Ecology from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Science from the Pennsylvania State University.

