People on the Move

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold key staff positions in Washington, D.C. John Rapp was named Director of the Office of Budget and Program Analysis. Previously, he held the role in an acting capacity while simultaneously serving as the Budget Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Evaluation Office, and Performance Improvement Officer. Prior to being named in the acting role, Rapp served as the director of Strategic Planning, Budget and Accountability for the Forest Service. He also served as the Assistant Director for Formulation, Performance, and Strategic Planning and, before that, as the Performance Management Branch Chief. Prior to his career with the Forest Service, John spent almost 10 years with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in various roles and three years with the State of Louisiana. John holds a Master of Science degree in Forested Wetland Ecology from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Science from the Pennsylvania State University.