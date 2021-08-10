People on the Move
Director of Communications & Public Relations at Hawaii Baptist Academy. Hawaii Baptist Academy has hired Tammy Mori as its new Director of Communications and Public Relations. Under direction from the President's Office, she will oversee and implement the school's marketing initiatives and public relations strategies. Prior to joining HBA, Mori served a variety of clients through her own private consulting firm. She also served as Communications Director for the State Department of Transportation and the Hawaii State Judiciary.www.bizjournals.com
