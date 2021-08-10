Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 09:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 948 AM MST, gauge reports indicated that heavy rain fell in Vekol Wash. The streamflow gauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has fallen below alarm stage, but a flood wave may still continue to push downstream and reach the Ak-Chin Village and Maricopa areas in the next 2 to 4 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 173. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148. This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
