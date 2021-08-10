Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 948 AM MST, gauge reports indicated that heavy rain fell in Vekol Wash. The streamflow gauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has fallen below alarm stage, but a flood wave may still continue to push downstream and reach the Ak-Chin Village and Maricopa areas in the next 2 to 4 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 173. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148. This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Tulare County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tulare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Tulare THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TULARE COUNTY At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms moving west at 5 mph in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURNED AREA. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURN AREA. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kern Canyon Ranger Station. ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS INCLUDE: Severely burned areas in steep terrain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 335 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, New River, Cave Creek, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park, Metro Center Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Piestewa Peak Park, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale, Camelback Mountain and Downtown Scottsdale. Flooding is occurring or expected to occur along the Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, and Indian Bend Wash.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Roosevelt, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 957 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Roosevelt to 6 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 8 miles north of Claypool, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Roosevelt, Canyon Lake, Tonto National Monument, Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake, Tonto Basin, Roosevelt Estates and Tortilla Flat. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 201 and 211. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 220 and 256. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for A Dam Floodgate Release in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 1227 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to continue to cause flooding in the warned area with downstream impacts to McKellips Road and gravel operations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Tempe, Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Marketplace. Flooding is occurring along the Salt River.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Four Peaks, Canyon Lake and Saguaro Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 130 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches had fallen across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Rio Verde, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 146 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 2.5 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Flooding was reported on Highway 72 east of Bouse. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 23 and 32. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 09:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa THE URBAN AREA AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Tulare County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tulare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall can cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks and streams. Debris flows may also be anticipated across roads. Roadways and bridges may be washed away in places. Stay off the roads in the warned area. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Tulare The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East central Tulare County in central California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 454 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURN AREA. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURN AREA. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kern Canyon Ranger Station. ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS INCLUDE: Severely burned areas in steep terrain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 126 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches over the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scars. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KANE AND EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Spry Canyon, Keyhole Canyon, Pine Creek and Lower Clear Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Chaves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHAVES COUNTY At 1145 AM MDT, trained weather spotters continue to report the Rio Penasco out of its banks across southwest Chaves County. Light to moderate rain continues in the area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elk. Highway 82 may be impacted by flash flooding. River gauges in the area show that the river will rise, then recede, then rise higher than the previous crest. This will continue into the afternoon as rain continues to fall. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Four Peaks, Canyon Lake and Saguaro Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 515 AM MST. * At 104 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:05:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 05:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Central Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - HTTP://WWW.SRH.NOAA.GOV/SJU/
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1111 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Tempe Marketplace to Chandler City Hall to near Chandler Heights, moving southwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 144 and 186. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 197. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Flash flooding is occurring or imminent and could affect roadways in Mayer near Big Bug Creek! Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GOODWIN FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST SATURDAY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1156 PM MST, Stream gauge reports along Big Bug Creek in Mayer show water levels continue to decrease with a current stage of 0.9 feet. Light rain continues at this time but water levels should continue to recede over the next 45 minutes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayer. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 268 and 274. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Flash flooding is occurring or imminent and could affect roadways in Mayer near Big Bug Creek! Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Goodwin Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1245 AM MST. * At 950 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Goodwin Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in less than an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayer. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 268 and 274. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1143 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Wickenburg, Youngtown, Sun City West, Wittmann, Waddell, Circle City, Sun City, Cashion, New River and Litchfield Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 1016 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Metro Center Mall, or near Glendale, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City West, Waddell and Laveen. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 112 and 157. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 223. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 12. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

