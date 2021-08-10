Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, VA

Man charged following deadly shooting on High Street in Portsmouth

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPXaP_0bNRXjVw00

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide from Monday night.

PPD Spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers were called to the 400 block of High Street on Aug. 9, just before midnight to help someone who had been shot. That's in the Downtown section of the city.

When officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Brandon Edwards suffering from serious injuries. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

Police said 43-year-old Williams J. Pickens is facing multiple charges including First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

If you know anything that could help investigators solve this case, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 0

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victoria, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High Street#Police#Ppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy