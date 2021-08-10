Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Home-Service Franchise TruBlue Total House Care Joins HomesRenewed Coalition

By TruBlue Total House Care
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast-growing franchise will lend its voice to the mission to help seniors safely age in place. CINCINNATI (PRWEB) August 10, 2021 - TruBlue Total House Care, a fast-growing, home-services franchise brand that provides maintenance services for seniors aging in place, has joined the HomesRenewed™ Coalition. The Coalition is a cross-industry organization dedicated to significantly increasing the number of accessible and safe homes available for residents to live in throughout the entirety of their lives by conducting research, advocating for market-based support for those aging in place, and working tirelessly to educate consumers, industry, and legislators nationwide about the importance of home updates for seniors.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#House Cleaning#Home Service Franchise#Prweb#Trublue Total House Care#Congress#Age Safe America#Capitol Hill#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Portsmouth, NHUnion Leader

Improving care close to home

Improvements to ICU, Step-Down Unit, Emergency Department, new MRI units. DEAN CARUCCI, chief executive officer for Portsmouth Regional Hospital, has a lot on his plate, including a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion project. But he’s also happy about the little things, including the wait times at the hospital’s three facilities. On a recent afternoon the Seabrook facility was showing a two-minute wait time; the main campus, three minutes; and the Dover facility, four minutes. “One of our goals,” Carucci said, “is to make sure nobody has to wait more than 10 minutes.”
Public HealthDayton Daily News

AARP urges nursing homes to require vaccines

The Ohio AARP is urging nursing homes to require vaccinations, after an analysis by the organization indicated a stagnating number of vaccinations, and concern about an increase in cases among residents and staff. “Any number of cases is concerning, given the rise of new variants, the gaps in vaccinations among...
Public HealthPosted by
Retirement Daily

COBRA, Unemployment, and the American Rescue Plan

Unemployment levels are still high as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 9.5 million Americans without jobs - a rate of 5.9 percent. Despite job losses, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) allows for unemployed Americans to still benefit from coverage for a limited time from their previous employers. The American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed by President Joe Biden, is a stimulus bill that was created to help soften the economic effects of the COVID-19 virus.
HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Should we take Medicare or keep an employer health plan?

Q. I work full time in the public schools so I have a very good medical insurance plan, however, it is costly. I have been covering my husband and two sons, 21 and 19. My husband is 60 and permanently disabled, and he’s been told he is eligible for Medicare. Should I remove him from my coverage and go with Medicare? Can he be covered by both? Which is more cost effective? I’m looking for the best coverage at the most affordable price.
Health ServicesPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Home Health Care Agencies

Data from organizations listed. Information current as of August 2021 and may be edited for space. Data subject to change due to Covid-19 impacts. For information about the lists contact Nicole Mistretta (937) 528-4424, nmistretta@bizjournals.com.
AdvocacyWFMJ.com

Amid staffing shortages, at-home care service utilizing senior-aged workers

Seniors Helping Seniors has been operating in the Shenango Valley since 2019. It offers services with a unique premise. "Our biggest thing that we do is companion care. Our caregivers are seniors themselves in most cases," Rob McGoff, locally-based owner of the agency, said. McGoff runs Seniors Helping Seniors with...
Nashua, NHhomecaremag.com

Home Health and Hospice Care of New Hampshire to Join SolutionHealth

NASHUA, N.H. (August 12, 2021)—SolutionHealth (parent organization of Elliot Health System and Southern New Hampshire Health) and Home Health & Hospice Care (HHHC) have reached another milestone in the process to combine services to provide enhanced post-acute care services to the people of southern New Hampshire. A definitive agreement to...
Healthhomehealthcarenews.com

Signify Health CEO: Demand for In-Home Care Services ‘High as Ever’

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is encouraged to know that its clients are satisfied with its evaluations. Specifically, clients are satisfied with the in-home evaluations that the company provides. Although virtual visits gained significant popularity amid the pandemic, patients see major upside to Signify’s in-person visits, CEO Kyle Armbrester said on a Q2 earnings call Wednesday.
rider.edu

Sovereign Care Services

Rider University is proud to partner with Sovereign Care Services to provide a 20% tuition reduction to eligible employees for all undergraduate, part-time graduate on-campus and select online programs.*. Harness your potential with Rider's nationally recognized, career-focused degree and certificate options. We understand that an education takes flexibility, so our...
Deschutes County, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A difficult situation’: St. Charles gives details of hospitals in crisis at community town hall

St. Charles Health System detailed a worrisome set of statistics and facts at an online town hall Tuesday to underscore the crisis facing its four hospitals as the COVID-19 delta variant, twice as contagious as the initial virus, sends cases soaring and makes for an even more complex, uncertain path toward solutions. The post ‘A difficult situation’: St. Charles gives details of hospitals in crisis at community town hall appeared first on KTVZ.
Crosby, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Agency hosts Aug. 20 community conversation in Crosby about in-home and community-based long-term care support services and caregiving work opportunities

The North Dakota Department of Human Services Aging Services Division is hosting a community conversation from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Divide County Courthouse in Crosby to share information about in-home and community-based long-term services and support options available in North Dakota and caregiving workforce opportunities. “Research shows...
Health Servicescasscountynow.com

CHRISTUS recognized for lactation care services

The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association® (ILCA®) have once again recognized CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System for their focus on maternal health and excellence in lactation care. The IBCLC Care award is presented biennially based on exceptional projects that improve and support breastfeeding in ...
Florida Statefranchising.com

Florida Couple Opens Innovative Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Tallahassee

IQC Kinetix grows with new regenerative medicine franchise in Mahan Center. August 11, 2021 // Franchising.com // Tallahassee, Fla. - QC Kinetix launched one of its newest locations, in Tallahassee, Florida, this summer. This is big news, as more people than ever are seeking alternative forms of treatment to relieve their pain.
Queens, NYfranchising.com

Modernization of Laundry Begins in Queens with Nation’s 1st Mr Jeff Laundry Hub

U.S. Rollout of Tech-Based Pickup & Delivery Laundry Service to Debut at Local Clean Rite Store. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // QUEENS, N.Y. - Mr Jeff, an international laundry service franchise infused with cutting edge technology, opened its first U.S. flagship hub inside an existing Clean Rite location on August 8th, 2021 at 214-50 Jamaica Ave., in Queens. Mr Jeff - which has already modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries - provides customers with a new 24-hour express same-day wash and fold service and seamless home pickup and delivery mobile app-based services.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Top Residential Home Builders Franchise Licence Opportunities Australia Wide

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. A recent finalist in the national franchisor awards, Integrity Franchising, has launched a recruitment drive to attract new franchisees that want to run a successful home building franchise in Australia. Coffs Harbour,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy