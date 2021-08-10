Home-Service Franchise TruBlue Total House Care Joins HomesRenewed Coalition

Q. I work full time in the public schools so I have a very good medical insurance plan, however, it is costly. I have been covering my husband and two sons, 21 and 19. My husband is 60 and permanently disabled, and he’s been told he is eligible for Medicare. Should I remove him from my coverage and go with Medicare? Can he be covered by both? Which is more cost effective? I’m looking for the best coverage at the most affordable price.