Home-Service Franchise TruBlue Total House Care Joins HomesRenewed Coalition

The fast-growing franchise will lend its voice to the mission to help seniors safely age in place. CINCINNATI (PRWEB) August 10, 2021 - TruBlue Total House Care, a fast-growing, home-services franchise brand that provides maintenance services for seniors aging in place, has joined the HomesRenewed™ Coalition. The Coalition is a cross-industry organization dedicated to significantly increasing the number of accessible and safe homes available for residents to live in throughout the entirety of their lives by conducting research, advocating for market-based support for those aging in place, and working tirelessly to educate consumers, industry, and legislators nationwide about the importance of home updates for seniors.www.franchising.com
