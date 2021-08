Grand Junction, Colorado is the largest city in the 518 mile stretch between Denver and Salt Lake City. The estimated population of Grand Junction is just under 64,000 - a dramatic difference from the 2,020 people living here in 1890, according to that year's census. Over the years, Grand Junction has seen steady growth though it has experienced its biggest growth spurt over the past 30 years. From 1990 to 2000, Grand Junction saw its population explode by 44% - the biggest 10-year increase since 1910. Since 2000, Grand Junction has increased by more than 51%.