Point-of-Care Ultrasound: An Introduction and Refresher Course for the Practicing Physician

This story by Candice Hare aired on KMVT-TV in Twin Falls on Aug. 12. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Videos showing physicians spread what some deem “misinformation” has run rampant on social media, but are doctors required to follow federal entities such as the CDC when it comes to giving medical advice? “To me, it feels like we’re heavily relying on the CDC telling people to get vaccinated versus letting the physicians. That’s where the trust is. If you want to keep skepticism from getting in the way of people getting vaccinated, put it in the hands of the physicians, not government entities.” That’s what Dr. Dustin Worth, D.O. said regarding the advising of medical information and recommendations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Worth is the Clinical Medicine Coordinator for the University of Idaho branch of the WWAMI Medical School Program — a regional education program run through the University of Washington. Read more.
