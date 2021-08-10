“Suspicious Person” Report Leads to Arrest in Oelwein
-- (info from Radio Iowa:) Authorities are trying to track down the owner of an unoccupied vehicle that was pulled out of Clear Lake Monday afternoon. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office, a fisherman discovered the vehicle near a Clear Lake boat ramp, submerged in about nine feet of water. A dive team brought the vehicle to shore. All the windows were closed, the vehicle was unoccupied and it was likely underwater for several years according to investigators.k923.fm
Comments / 0