“Suspicious Person” Report Leads to Arrest in Oelwein

-- (info from Radio Iowa) One of the two inmates accused of killing a nurse and corrections officer at the Anamosa prison in March pleaded guilty Friday to all the charges against him. Thomas Woodard reached a plea agreement on two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, attempt to commit murder in the deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte, the injuring of another inmate. Judge Fae Hoover explained to Woodard that he is giving up his right to a trial on the charges by making the pleas.