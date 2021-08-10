Cancel
Danford Chang

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii Baptist Academy (HBA) has promoted Danford Chang to the role of Director of Counseling, JK-12. In this new role, Danford will oversee the development of the counselors and counseling program for all three campuses. Taking direction from the President's Office, he will work closely with the principals to provide a dynamic curriculum that follows HBA's expected school-wide learning results, forming the next generation of leaders who will serve their communities.

