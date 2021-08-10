​Stoke the Fire Athlete Edits: Jim Ryan

Being the new guy in a crew is always an intimidating prospect, especially when the crew is out there filming TGR's latest ski movie Stoke the Fire. For Jim Ryan, facing that fear meant hitting it head on with two things he’s pretty damn good at: dedication and a relentless sense of humor. Besides, when Jim moved to Jackson six years ago to pursue his big mountain dreams, the whole idea sparked from watching TGR flicks and wanting nothing more than to be in one. If you spend a lot of time skiing around Jackson Hole, it’s a pretty sure bet you’ll share a lift ride with Jim Ryan. Then, two things will happen. He will almost certainly make you laugh and the second he steps off the lift, you’ll immediately see how dedication to the sport has gotten him where he is now. And by that, we mean he’s got one of the meanest turns in the biz. With an absolutely epic storm cycle blanketing Jackson Hole under feet and feet of snow this past February, Volkl and Helly Hansen athlete Jim Ryan got to tick off a whole slew of classics both inbounds and out the gates of the resort, skiing alongside his close friends Caite Zeliff and Veronica Paulsen. But who is this mystery man gracing your screen in Stoke the Fire? We caught up with the Vermont-born ripper to learn more. Stoke the Fire tickets are on sale now, find a tour stop near you!