SIU Alliance for Women in Medicine and Science (AWIMS) Executive Leadership Program
The Alliance for Women in Medicine and Science (AWIMS) will launch a longitudinal executive leadership program for mid to late-career (10 years or more of practice in your area and/or at the associate or full professor level) women faculty at SIU School of Medicine in April 2022. Briefly, the program will consist of monthly virtual sessions on topics such as negotiation, power, management challenges in academic medicine, and strategic career planning. Participants will be divided into small groups in between sessions to take a deeper dive into each topic and use knowledge gained to build individual action plans based on their career goals.www.siumed.edu
