Become an FT subscriber to read:

 4 days ago

Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

#Inflation
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Public Safetyclassichits106.com

Bank robbery went awry when bank tellers couldn’t read the note demanding money

A 67-year-old man in England named Alan Slattery decided to get into the bank-robbin’ business back in March . . . and his first stop was a total bust. He handed over a note to the teller, but they couldn’t read his “poor handwriting.” So, he left empty-handed. The employees later huddled together and figured it out. It said, quote, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” It’s unclear if the “screen” was a permanent anti-theft fixture, or if it was a more temporary anti-COVID divider. Alan wrote a legible note at Bank #2, and got away with around $3,000. He also hit up a third bank, but the teller there refused to comply. The police caught him, he was arrested, and pleaded guilty on robbery and attempted robbery charges. He’ll do four years behind bars.
EconomyFinancial Times

Financial technology startups in Africa

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Short-term rental provider reports strong...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Seeks Social Finance Wholesalers To Spur Growth Of Social Finance Market

New Social Finance Fund could attract up to $1.5 billion in private sector capital. GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves an equal and fair chance at success. Social purpose organizations play a fundamental role in helping communities across Canada tackle a range of pressing social issues. However, many need support to expand their capacity and acquire new skills. In the years to come, a strong social purpose sector will be critical in rebuilding the economy in addition to addressing other priorities in our communities, like unemployment, poverty reduction, reconciliation, gender equality and anti-racism.
WorldFinancial Times

Japan lags behind on thematic ETF adoption

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about ETF Hub news. Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. While thematic ETFs are now very much in vogue in most...

