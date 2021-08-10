San Francisco Giants Schedule: Watch Games on NBC Bay Area

The race to secure spots in the MLB Playoffs is starting to heat up and the San Francisco Giants look to continue to push the pace and finish the season strong. Giants fans, mark your calendars and set reminders on your phones for several upcoming big games on the schedule airing exclusively on NBC Bay Area! Matchups on NBC Bay Area include games against NL West rivals the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, one of the games against the Oakland A's in the Bay Bridge Series will be aired on NBC Bay Area!