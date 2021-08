When you're in the mood for something sweet, Oreos can really hit the spot. You can enjoy them as is, twist them open to just lick the creamy filling, or dunk them in a glass of cold milk. According to Insider, the popular chocolate sandwich cookies have been a snack staple in the United States since they were first invented in 1912. And these days, Oreos come in a lot more than just the original chocolate flavor. Plus, the sandwich cookie can be mixed and crushed into different types of foods and beverages, from birthday cakes and milkshakes to apple pie and cheesecake.