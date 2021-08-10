Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Coalinga

(COALINGA, CA) Companies in Coalinga are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coalinga:

1. Part Time Brand Representative

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is looking to hire a Level Brand Representative to join our team.Starting pay of $15.00 per hour.The candidate we're looking for is someone who is a self starter, able to ...

2. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

3. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

California Licensed LVN with at least a years licensed experience needed at a correctional facility in CA. Requirements: * Twelve (12) continuous months of experience within the last three (3) years ...

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Apply in Seconds!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $1,855 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,437-$1,855 WEEKLY PAY $74,741-$96,460 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.64 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.584 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Dedicated Account located in Gilroy ...

5. CDL-A Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,400+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other Week

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Paso Robles, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $88,000/Year

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Northern CA

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Earn $88,000 Yearly - Local & Regional Routes Available - Home Daily! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated and exciting ...

7. CDL-A Regional LTL Truck Driver

🏛️ Ashley Distribution Services

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LARGE New Pay Increase Coming on 7/25/2021! CDL-A Regional LTL Truck Driver Jobs at Ashley Distribution Services LTD Ambassadors Wanted: Get Home Weekly! Ashley Distribution Services LTD, voted one ...

8. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Legacy Personnel Inc.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need to fill the LVN position at the State Prison of Avenal, CA For more info, please contact Christine (408) 755-2141 call/text or email me christine @legacypersonnel.com Requirements: * Must ...

9. Registered Nurse (RN)

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Avamed Inc has secured a contract to provide medical providers to all state prisons in CA. We are currently in URGENT need of a Registered Nurse to work at a correctional facility in Coalinga CA

10. Registered Nurse RN

🏛️ Nightingale's List

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client in Avenal , Ca . is looking for a RN to care for their COVID patients in a clinic like setting at a correctional facility to start ASAP. $80.00 Hourly Duties/Responsibilities shall include ...