Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sanford companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sanford:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Southern Pines, NC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Enterprise Account Executive

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enterprise Sales Engineer opportunity with an emerging industry leader This Jobot Job is hosted by: Craig Rosecrans Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IDR Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Sanford, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

5. In-home Sales Representative / Comfort Advisor

🏛️ All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating of Fayetteville, NC is looking to hire a full-time In-home Sales Representative / Comfort Advisor to set appointments and go over HVAC products with our ...

6. Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time - SAL022109 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives ...

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Roth Staffing

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client in the Financial Services Industry is currently seeking a Administrative Assistant / Business Support Analyst. The role will be responsible for the execution of business specific processes ...

8. Customer Services Professional (R)

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position D tails : Location : Cary, NC Pay: $18.00/HR. Travel Requirements: N/A Shift Work: 24-hour call center, current shifts available: M-F 8:00am-7:00pm You will work 5 days a week, 8-hour days ...

9. Stocker/Merchandiser

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The position is located in Fayetteville, NC Pay Rate: $14/hr (based on experience) 1st Shift : 8AM to 5PM (Monday-Friday) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week) Available Positions: 20 ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...