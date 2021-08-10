Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sanford

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 4 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sanford companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sanford:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRVyIL00

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Southern Pines, NC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Enterprise Account Executive

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enterprise Sales Engineer opportunity with an emerging industry leader This Jobot Job is hosted by: Craig Rosecrans Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IDR Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Sanford, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. In-home Sales Representative / Comfort Advisor

🏛️ All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating of Fayetteville, NC is looking to hire a full-time In-home Sales Representative / Comfort Advisor to set appointments and go over HVAC products with our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant Full Time - SAL022109 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Roth Staffing

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client in the Financial Services Industry is currently seeking a Administrative Assistant / Business Support Analyst. The role will be responsible for the execution of business specific processes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Services Professional (R)

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Cary, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position D tails : Location : Cary, NC Pay: $18.00/HR. Travel Requirements: N/A Shift Work: 24-hour call center, current shifts available: M-F 8:00am-7:00pm You will work 5 days a week, 8-hour days ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Stocker/Merchandiser

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Fayetteville, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The position is located in Fayetteville, NC Pay Rate: $14/hr (based on experience) 1st Shift : 8AM to 5PM (Monday-Friday) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week) Available Positions: 20 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sanford, NC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
103
Followers
146
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Sanford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Economy#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Vivian#Idr Healthcare#Rn Labor And Delivery#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#U S Cellular#Orion Talent#Stocker Merchandiser#Solutions Fayetteville#Hirschbach Motor Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy