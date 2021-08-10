Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, FL

Start immediately with these jobs in Sebring

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 4 days ago

(Sebring, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Sebring companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bNRVPb200

1. Industrial Electrician

🏛️ CMI

📍 Lake Wales, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL MONICA @ CMI at 815-216-2090 for immediate consideration. This is for a sub-contractor working with Orange Juice companies and other Heavy Industrial Projects * Industrial electricians perform ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Electrician - Immediate Start

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Avon Park, FL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electricians needed in Sebring, FL for immediate start. Joining our team means working with dedicated, highly skilled employees that ensure we deliver superior results to our customers! If you like ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1870/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers of Central Florida

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make More Than a Living Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a generous benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
144
Followers
140
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
City
Avon Park, FL
City
Sebring, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Time Job#Orange Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy