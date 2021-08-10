Start immediately with these jobs in Sebring

(Sebring, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Sebring companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Industrial Electrician

🏛️ CMI

📍 Lake Wales, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL MONICA @ CMI at 815-216-2090 for immediate consideration. This is for a sub-contractor working with Orange Juice companies and other Heavy Industrial Projects * Industrial electricians perform ...

2. Electrician - Immediate Start

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Avon Park, FL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electricians needed in Sebring, FL for immediate start. Joining our team means working with dedicated, highly skilled employees that ensure we deliver superior results to our customers! If you like ...

3. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($1870/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

4. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers of Central Florida

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make More Than a Living Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a generous benefits ...