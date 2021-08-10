Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Clay Center

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Companies in Clay Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clay Center:

1. NEW RATES! Solo Owner Operator, CDL A

🏛️ Forward

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JUST ANNOUNCED: Destination-Based Compensation What is destination-based compensation? Destination-based compensation will add additional compensation to ALL loaded and empty miles ran by Solo Owner ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,693 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,693 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Hastings, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

3. Customer Service Representative-Personal Insurance

🏛️ Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston Insurance Agency is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to add a full-time ...

4. Special Education Paraeducators

🏛️ Grand Island Public Schools

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Special Education Paraeducators Needed for Grand Island Public Schools for 7.5 hours per day//9 month positions. Various grade levels & schools. Experience working with students having ...

5. Custodian Night Supervisor

🏛️ GRAND ISLAND PUBLIC SCHOOL

📍 Grand Island, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Custodian Night Supervisor Is needed for Grand Island Public Schools, 8 hours per day (3:00 pm-11:00 pm)/12 month position at Grand Island Senior High. Experience in all facets of custodial ...

6. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hastings, NE. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692 ...

8. Registered Nurse - CVICU - 13 Week Contract ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients experiencing unstable heart conditions and requiring complex monitoring and nursing interventions to fill a 13 ...

9. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,430 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hastings, NE

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...