Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Las Cruces
(Las Cruces, NM) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Las Cruces-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions
📍 Anthony, TX
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Backroom Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr
🏛️ Retail Jobs
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Backroom Associate
3. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule
🏛️ The Mires Agency
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...
4. Insurance Sales: Flexible Schedule
🏛️ The Capistrano Agency
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $125,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...
