Las Cruces, NM

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
 4 days ago

(Las Cruces, NM) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Las Cruces-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Anthony, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Backroom Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Retail Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Backroom Associate

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales: Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Capistrano Agency

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a positive outlook? Do you want to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

