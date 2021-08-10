Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo, NM

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Navajo

Posted by 
Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 4 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Companies in Navajo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Navajo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRUs6c00

1. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Make up to $16/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mentmore, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Grounds Worker - Gallup, NM, Part Time, only 1 day per month

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Grounds Worker! We offer an excellent benefit package to eligible employees that includes: *Medical

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3754.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,754 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Defiance, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. AZ-RN CLINCAL EDUCATOR - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a RN educator to join our Clinical Education Department. Under the supervision of the Director of Clinical Education, coordinates, sets up, and delivers various education to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Outpatient Clinic Travel Nurse RN - $2304 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Ambulatory Care - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Ambulatory Care for a travel nursing job in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ambulatory Care

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Ambulatory Care - $1,401 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,401 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Ambulatory Care for a travel nursing job in Ft. Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ambulatory Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1400.59 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creve Coeur, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Navajo News Beat

Navajo News Beat

Navajo, NM
47
Followers
149
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Gallup, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Az Ed Rn#Bls#Acls#Dashers#Tresco Inc Gallup#Trs Healthcare#Az Rn#Clincal#Outpatient Clinic Travel#Nomad#Rn Ambulatory Care#Totalmed Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy