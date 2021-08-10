Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Navajo

(NAVAJO, NM) Companies in Navajo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Navajo:

1. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

2. Make up to $16/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mentmore, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

3. Grounds Worker - Gallup, NM, Part Time, only 1 day per month

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Grounds Worker! We offer an excellent benefit package to eligible employees that includes: *Medical

4. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3754.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,754 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Defiance, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. AZ-RN CLINCAL EDUCATOR - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a RN educator to join our Clinical Education Department. Under the supervision of the Director of Clinical Education, coordinates, sets up, and delivers various education to ...

7. Outpatient Clinic Travel Nurse RN - $2304 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Ambulatory Care - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Ambulatory Care for a travel nursing job in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ambulatory Care

9. Travel Nurse RN - Ambulatory Care - $1,401 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,401 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Ambulatory Care for a travel nursing job in Ft. Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Ambulatory Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1400.59 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creve Coeur, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...