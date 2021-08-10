Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
 4 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) Companies in Tupelo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tupelo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRUrDt00

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

2. Mortgage Protection/Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE - EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

3. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group is seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team, helping American families protect their homes. We are currently looking for representatives ranging from ...

5. Network Administrator

🏛️ Redmagnet,Inc

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Provide on-site and remote general IT / network maintenance and support for clients. Maintain, repair and manage Pc's, Servers, and Network appliances. Become familiar with various software packages ...

6. Coiler Set-up Operator

🏛️ MW Components

📍 Pontotoc, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Work safely in a team environment * Meet daily production needs in manufacturing quality parts * Must be able to read and learn to interpret specification sheets and ...

7. Warehouse Administrator

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Duties · Able to lift at least 40 lbs. · Able to stay task focused without direct supervision · Computer literacy skills (Microsoft programs, email, ((JD Edwards is a plus)). · Forklift ...

8. Front Counter Team Member (Full Time) $11.25/hour

🏛️ Chick-fil-A Barnes Crossing Mall

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Works together with the other Team Members to serve guests with honor, dignity, and respect to help reach the restaurant's vision. Food service experience is not required. Restaurant ...

9. Cashiers and Line Cooks - WEEKLY PAY, HIRING IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Fulton, MS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ms#Llc Tupelo#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#Symmetry Financial Group#American#Pc#Time#Family Restaurants Fulton#Qsr#Remote Customer Service
