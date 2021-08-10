Hiring Now: These roles are open in Park Rapids

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Park Rapids companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Park Rapids:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Cashier - Park Rapids Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cashier - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $11.50-$13.00 per hour (Higher wages offered and based on ...

4. Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Menahga, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $15.05 - $18.55 an hour Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 1 Qualifications * Maintenance: 1 year (Preferred) * Driver's License (Preferred) Full Job Description ...

5. Physical Therapist - Skilled - (PT - Skilled)

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Practice opening in Park Rapids, Minnesota. This and other physical therapy jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Physical Therapist - Skilled - (PT ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,980 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

9. Plumbing and Electrical Department Head - Park Rapids Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumbing and Electrical Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher ...

10. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...