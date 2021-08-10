Cancel
Craig, MT

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Craig

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 4 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Craig.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Craig:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNRUoow00

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Account Manager

🏛️ Lamar Advertising Company

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't you find it helpful when interstate signs tell you exactly when to exit for food, gas, or lodging? Would you like to help businesses stand out on the road? If so, we'd love to have you join our ...

3. Restaurant Crew Team Member

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

See a day in the life of a Crew Team Member at McDonald's Requirements: We believe in letting you do you. If you're looking for a part-time job that supports your full-time ambition, you've come to ...

4. Assistant Hunting Manager

🏛️ Sportsman's Warehouse

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant Hunting Manager Helena , MT Apply Now! Details ID: 14284 Posted: 05/03/2021 Expires: 08/14/2021 Department: Hunting Shift Info Type: Full-time Shift(s): Varies Hours: Varies Wage Info Wage ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Cascade, MT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. Program Owner - Cyber Security Mitigation Management

🏛️ MassMutual

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $176,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: * Accountable for effective oversight of issue logging and management resulting from control gaps, self-identified issues, internal audits, stakeholder assessments, and regulatory ...

7. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $2,167 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $2,167 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Helena, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * Discipline ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Helena, MT

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Helena, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

