Red Feather Lakes, CO

Start tomorrow? Red Feather Lakes companies hiring immediately

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 4 days ago

(Red Feather Lakes, CO) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Red Feather Lakes are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Appointment Setter - $20/hr + Commission

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! You ...

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Fort Collins, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Blue Raven Solar is seeking an Appointment Setter to join our award winning team. We are ranked as one of the largest residential solar providers in the US! You will be working with ...

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

