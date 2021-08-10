Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ottawa

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ottawa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ottawa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNRUhdr00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Henry, IL

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Henry, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Illinois / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Princeton, IL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Plano, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Ottawa, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work with Leaf Filter? Working with Leaf Filter is more than just another job - it's an opportunity to earn a sizable and consistent income, freedom to grow your career on your terms, and a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse | RN | CALL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Morris, IL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Henry, IL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Henry, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Recruiter

🏛️ Workforce Enterprises

📍 Minooka, IL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bilingual Recruiter to join our team! You will perform activities in the Staffing Industry from recruiting and onboarding new hires, to dispatching and maintaining new hires

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sanitation Lead - Manufacturing $18 - $20 Hourly

🏛️ Sigan America LLC

📍 Ottawa, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Welcome to Sigan America, LLC Sigan America is a liquid pour contractor of health and beauty products located in Ottawa, Illinois. We are seeking an experience sanitation lead to help manage direct ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Onsite Coordinator

🏛️ Workforce Enterprises

📍 Minooka, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You : Professional Bilingual Spanish Experienced Onsite Coordinator Us : Company with great team culture and support! Onsite Coordinators come join a loyal, fun, and supportive team of Staffing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ HRBoost, LLC.

📍 Streator, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a positive and self-motivated Account Executive/Producer to join our team and expand our book of business! We are also open to candidates who live 2-3 hours from our Skokie, IL office ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
105
Followers
324
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Plano, IL
City
Skokie, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
City
Henry, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Med Travelers#Vohra Wound Physicians#Cdl#Hub Group#Nation#Residential Sales#The Staffing Industry#Sigan America Llc Ottawa#Llc Sigan America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy