Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, IL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ottawa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ottawa:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Henry, IL

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Henry, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Illinois / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Princeton, IL

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

3. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Plano, IL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

4. Residential Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Ottawa, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work with Leaf Filter? Working with Leaf Filter is more than just another job - it's an opportunity to earn a sizable and consistent income, freedom to grow your career on your terms, and a ...

5. Registered Nurse | RN | CALL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Morris, IL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Henry, IL

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Henry, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

7. Bilingual Recruiter

🏛️ Workforce Enterprises

📍 Minooka, IL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bilingual Recruiter to join our team! You will perform activities in the Staffing Industry from recruiting and onboarding new hires, to dispatching and maintaining new hires

8. Sanitation Lead - Manufacturing $18 - $20 Hourly

🏛️ Sigan America LLC

📍 Ottawa, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Welcome to Sigan America, LLC Sigan America is a liquid pour contractor of health and beauty products located in Ottawa, Illinois. We are seeking an experience sanitation lead to help manage direct ...

9. Bilingual Onsite Coordinator

🏛️ Workforce Enterprises

📍 Minooka, IL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You : Professional Bilingual Spanish Experienced Onsite Coordinator Us : Company with great team culture and support! Onsite Coordinators come join a loyal, fun, and supportive team of Staffing ...

10. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ HRBoost, LLC.

📍 Streator, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a positive and self-motivated Account Executive/Producer to join our team and expand our book of business! We are also open to candidates who live 2-3 hours from our Skokie, IL office ...