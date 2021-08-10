Cancel
Rose, NE

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rose

Rose Dispatch
 4 days ago

(ROSE, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rose companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rose:


1. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)-NE Atkinson

🏛️ One Stop Staffing Solutions

📍 Atkinson, NE

💰 $1,155 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Stop Staffing Solutions is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to join our team . The CNA will provide nursing care to patients and assist them in daily activities such as bathing ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ainsworth, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ainsworth, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,310 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ainsworth, NE

💰 $1,310 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 weeks ...

ABOUT

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

