Tampa, FL

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Tampa

Posted by 
Tampa Times
 4 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tampa.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tampa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bNRUezg00

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Device Sales Representative - IDN's/Hospital

🏛️ DAVID BAGGA COMPANY

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT OPPORTUNITY HERE!! --> Med Device/Healthcare company looking for a MED DEVICE SALES REP IN TAMPA, FLORIDA IF YOU'RE QUALIFIED PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO DAVID@DAVIDBAGGA.COM - thx! PLEASE READ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Project Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top fast-growing company in Florida is seeking a Sr. Project Manager to oversee all commercial construction in Florida! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Paul Madden Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Mission & Values Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Multi-Unit Manager -Quick Service

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a passionate Fast-Casual Multi-Unit Manager to join a popular growing restaurant brand. Previous food management experience is a must. Ready to place your Restaurant career on a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mortgage Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring 4 Mortgage Customer Service Reps! Location: Tampa, FL Pay: $18 - $20 an hour Description: This role is responsible for handling both inbound and outbound calls from borrowers about the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DTP1 Tampa, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DTP1 - Tampa - 8800 East Adamo Drive, Tampa ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shipping & Receiving

🏛️ The Reserves Network

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping & Receiving Clerk Our client began in 1958 and expanded in 1978. Over 70 years combined experience in the rigging, overhead lifting, load securement and contractor supplies industry

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Housekeeping Inspector - $400 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Doubletree Tampa Airport Westshore FL98

📍 Tampa, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Fantastic opportunity with growth potential to become a full-time team member at the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport - Westshore, a 489-room, full service hotel, managed by Pyramid Hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

