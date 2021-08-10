Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Jeffersonville, OH) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Washington Court House, OH
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Grove City, OH
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
3. Remote Customer Service Representative | Shipping/Inventory
🏛️ RemX The Workforce Experts
📍 Grove City, OH
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
RemX is seeking Customer Service Reps with Shipping or Inventory experience! Work for a leading global manufacturer and distributor to the Travel and Leisure industry. This position pays above market ...
4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Grove City, OH
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
