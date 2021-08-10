Cancel
Medford, WI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Medford

Posted by 
Medford News Flash
 4 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Companies in Medford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medford:


1. Physical Therapist - Skilled - (PT - Skilled)

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Practice opening in Owen, Wisconsin. This and other physical therapy jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Physical Therapist - Skilled - (PT - Skilled ...

2. MP3 Insurance Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services

📍 Abbotsford, WI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Deliver with EatStreet - Earn a $250 Bonus After Your First 200 Orders

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Abbotsford, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up peoples hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

5. Sanitation Technician - 21002901

🏛️ Nestlé USA

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Sanitation Technician-21002901 Description Location: Medford, WI Schedule: 3rd shift; 10pm - 6am working Monday to Friday and every other weekend Starting Pay: $20.75/hr. + $3/hr ...

6. CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level

🏛️ Woodland Court Elder Services LLC

📍 Medford, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CNA / Caregiver / Entry-Level to join our team! You will assist in the daily care of elderly or disabled individuals. Location: Merrill, WI Responsibilities: * Assist residents with ...

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Owen, WI

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Owen, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16/2021

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM + Great Benefits

🏛️ Shaffer Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Gilman, WI

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Routes with Weekly Home Time - Most Routes Get You Home On Weekends! The top ...

Comments / 0

Medford, WI
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

