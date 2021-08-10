Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Council

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 4 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Council.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Council:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bNRUTEZ00

1. Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance Agents

🏛️ Family First Life Empowerment

📍 Burgaw, NC

💰 $350,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have great people skills. We offer hands-on Coaching, Training, and Reflection on how to sell at a Very High ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Northwest, NC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

3. REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k Permanently Remote Job Title: REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k Salary: $120k-$140k Base + $100k Bonus, $240k Total Comp, Benefits, 401k ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $3032.28 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elizabethtown, NC

💰 $3,032 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elizabethtown, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Human Resources Manager

🏛️ HR Source Staffing

📍 Tar Heel, NC

💰 $117,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Human Resources Manager opportunity for food distribution center, responsible for four direct reports. implements and manages policies, programs, and procedures to foster improvement. Bilingual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Project Assistant

🏛️ Fiber Optic Solutions LLC

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Project Assistant to join our team! You will be responsible for the management and delivery of technology related projects across various departments. Responsibilities: * Plan and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Directional drill operator

🏛️ Fiber Optic Solutions LLC

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Implement all directional drilling plans and procedures according to company plan and oversee all drilling operations of rig site and ensure compliance to all drilling objectives. Manage all well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Machine Operators $14.00-$15.00Per HOUR 1st and 2nd Shift

🏛️ The Reserves Network

📍 Burgaw, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great in the door Opportunity with Major Manufacturer in Burgaw, NC 1st shift- 630am-300 pm Mon-Friday, with some mandatory Saturdays for OVERTIME 2nd shift 300p-130am (10Hrs) Mon-Thurs with OVERTIME ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
15
Followers
266
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Council, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Hazardous Material#Cdl Otr#Dillon Logistics Owner#Remote Channel Sales#Saas#Cybercoders Whiteville#Bluepipes Elizabethtown#Trs Healthcare#Fiber Optic Solutions Llc#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy