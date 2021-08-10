Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Council

(COUNCIL, NC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Council.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Council:

1. Licensed and Unlicensed Insurance Agents

🏛️ Family First Life Empowerment

📍 Burgaw, NC

💰 $350,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have great people skills. We offer hands-on Coaching, Training, and Reflection on how to sell at a Very High ...

2. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Northwest, NC

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

3. REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k Permanently Remote Job Title: REMOTE Channel Sales Executive (SaaS) - $250k Salary: $120k-$140k Base + $100k Bonus, $240k Total Comp, Benefits, 401k ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $3032.28 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elizabethtown, NC

💰 $3,032 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elizabethtown, NC. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 ...

5. Human Resources Manager

🏛️ HR Source Staffing

📍 Tar Heel, NC

💰 $117,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Human Resources Manager opportunity for food distribution center, responsible for four direct reports. implements and manages policies, programs, and procedures to foster improvement. Bilingual ...

6. Project Assistant

🏛️ Fiber Optic Solutions LLC

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Project Assistant to join our team! You will be responsible for the management and delivery of technology related projects across various departments. Responsibilities: * Plan and ...

7. Directional drill operator

🏛️ Fiber Optic Solutions LLC

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Implement all directional drilling plans and procedures according to company plan and oversee all drilling operations of rig site and ensure compliance to all drilling objectives. Manage all well ...

8. Machine Operators $14.00-$15.00Per HOUR 1st and 2nd Shift

🏛️ The Reserves Network

📍 Burgaw, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great in the door Opportunity with Major Manufacturer in Burgaw, NC 1st shift- 630am-300 pm Mon-Friday, with some mandatory Saturdays for OVERTIME 2nd shift 300p-130am (10Hrs) Mon-Thurs with OVERTIME ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...