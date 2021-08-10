Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oblong, IL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oblong

Posted by 
Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 4 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Oblong.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oblong:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bNRURT700

1. Client Service Representative - South (2534)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Creek, IN

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client Service Representative Why Work for Dominos/What We are Offering Our Great Team Members * We are the number 1 pizza company in the world! * Growth and Career Advancement Opportunity Learn and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Clinical Medical Director: Locum tenens - $5000+ per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Willow Hill, IL

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details for an excellent opportunity to work within a highly skilled group of physicians and support staff. Were currently looking for a staff physician to join the team on a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Domino's Assistant Manager - South - Earn up to $15/per hour (2534)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Creek, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dominos has immediate openings for Assistant Managers for ourSouth store located at 4408 S 7th St Terre Haute IN 47802. Our managers are the backbone of our business! Managers handle all aspects of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Oblong, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Robinson, Ilinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHECK OUT MIDWEST REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AT USA TRUCK! $.10 CPM Pay Increase! Earn More With USA Truck! USA Truck Drivers earn up to $0.56 CPM weekly based on experience! We are now hiring Class A CD ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Urgent Hires(Arthur ILL.) : Dedicated Class A CDL Drivers : Home Weekly : Off Weekends

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $1,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

URGENT HIRES _________________ Must hire (25) Class A CDL Drivers Home Weekly $ 5 0 0 0 Bonus __________________ Overhead Door Class A Drivers Arthur, Ill 61911 ________________ What will You do ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Driver - Class B w/ Airbrake Endorsement

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R.P. Lumber Co. is seeking applicants who hold a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - Class B License with Air Brake Endorsement (non-excepted interstate), to perform duties as a Delivery Truck Driver

Click Here to Apply Now

10. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**

🏛️ ShipEX Transport

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an OTR driving position, but with none of the stress - our solo, company drivers don't have to worry about the cents-per-mile rollercoaster. Salary base means they never dip below $62,500 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
13
Followers
175
Post
697
Views
ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Dominos#Locum#Oursouth#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Ilinois#Cdl#Usa Truck#Usa Truck Drivers#Arthur Ill#Home Weekly#Tri National#R P Lumber Co#Air Brake#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy