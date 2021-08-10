Hiring Now: These roles are open in Oblong

(OBLONG, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Oblong.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oblong:

1. Client Service Representative - South (2534)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Creek, IN

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client Service Representative Why Work for Dominos/What We are Offering Our Great Team Members * We are the number 1 pizza company in the world! * Growth and Career Advancement Opportunity Learn and ...

2. Clinical Medical Director: Locum tenens - $5000+ per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Willow Hill, IL

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details for an excellent opportunity to work within a highly skilled group of physicians and support staff. Were currently looking for a staff physician to join the team on a ...

3. Domino's Assistant Manager - South - Earn up to $15/per hour (2534)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Creek, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dominos has immediate openings for Assistant Managers for ourSouth store located at 4408 S 7th St Terre Haute IN 47802. Our managers are the backbone of our business! Managers handle all aspects of ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Oblong, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

5. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Robinson, Ilinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

6. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $170 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHECK OUT MIDWEST REGIONAL OPPORTUNITIES AT USA TRUCK! $.10 CPM Pay Increase! Earn More With USA Truck! USA Truck Drivers earn up to $0.56 CPM weekly based on experience! We are now hiring Class A CD ...

7. Urgent Hires(Arthur ILL.) : Dedicated Class A CDL Drivers : Home Weekly : Off Weekends

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $1,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

URGENT HIRES _________________ Must hire (25) Class A CDL Drivers Home Weekly $ 5 0 0 0 Bonus __________________ Overhead Door Class A Drivers Arthur, Ill 61911 ________________ What will You do ...

8. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

9. CDL Driver - Class B w/ Airbrake Endorsement

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R.P. Lumber Co. is seeking applicants who hold a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - Class B License with Air Brake Endorsement (non-excepted interstate), to perform duties as a Delivery Truck Driver

10. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**

🏛️ ShipEX Transport

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an OTR driving position, but with none of the stress - our solo, company drivers don't have to worry about the cents-per-mile rollercoaster. Salary base means they never dip below $62,500 per ...