Verdigre, NE

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Verdigre

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
(VERDIGRE, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Verdigre companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Verdigre:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,842 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,842 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,836 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1613.49 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creighton, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Plainview, NE

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Plainview, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre, NE
