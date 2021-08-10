Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jasper

(JASPER, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jasper.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jasper:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Bessemer, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. Life Insurance Sales - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Adamsville, AL

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

3. Massage Therapist

🏛️ Massage Envy

📍 Adamsville, AL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Ready to get to know ME? We would love to meet YOU! Massage Envy is Now Hiring! Massage Envy is more than the leader in accessible massage & skincare. We're a community of caregivers ...

4. Territory Sales Account Executive

🏛️ Enviro-Master Services

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Territory Sales Account Executive Enviro-Master Services of Birmingham Position Description: The Territory Sales Account Executive manages an exclusive geographic territory of Birmingham city, north ...

5. AL- OT- Winfield - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winfield, AL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads. SNF experience required. Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

6. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

7. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2044.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,044 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jasper, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...