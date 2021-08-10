Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Jasper

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 4 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jasper.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jasper:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNRUKXG00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Bessemer, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Adamsville, AL

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Massage Therapist

🏛️ Massage Envy

📍 Adamsville, AL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Ready to get to know ME? We would love to meet YOU! Massage Envy is Now Hiring! Massage Envy is more than the leader in accessible massage & skincare. We're a community of caregivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Territory Sales Account Executive

🏛️ Enviro-Master Services

📍 Birmingham, AL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Territory Sales Account Executive Enviro-Master Services of Birmingham Position Description: The Territory Sales Account Executive manages an exclusive geographic territory of Birmingham city, north ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. AL- OT- Winfield - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Winfield, AL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads. SNF experience required. Rehab Optima Experience Preferred. Shift: Mon-Fri Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Bessemer, AL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2044.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jasper, AL

💰 $2,044 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jasper, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
113
Followers
141
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Adamsville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Winfield, AL
City
Jasper, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Vivian Health Bessemer#Rn Psychiatric#Snf#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Drivers Earn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
EconomyMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

July job report: jobs are plentiful but the wages are few

There was good news and bad news in the July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The good news is that employers added nearly one million jobs to their payrolls for the month; the bad news is that most of the jobs are bad. It...
Public HealthValueWalk

Jobs Data Lowers Coronavirus Stimulus Check Chances

The latest jobs data showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% in July, compared to 5.9% in June. A drop of just 0.5% may not mean much to many, but what makes the latest number encouraging (for the economy) is that it is the lowest since the start of the pandemic last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics247wallst.com

The Worst City to Live in Every State

Median home value: $108,100 (state: $273,100) > Poverty rate: 24.1% (state: 10.6%) > 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 11.7% (state: 4.5%) Petersburg, a city of about 31,000 in southeastern Virginia, is the worst place to live in the state. Petersburg residents are more than twice as likely as the typical Virginian to be unemployed and live below the poverty line. Dangerous substance misuse is often more common in economically disadvantaged areas, and in Petersburg, there are 45.9 accidental drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 people annually, well above the 22.5 per 100,000 national average.
Economyworldoil.com

Oilfield service sector added jobs for fifth straight month in July

America’s energy technology and services sector added an estimated 6,082 jobs in July, a fifth straight month of growth, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). The 1.0% growth comes after the sector added more than...
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Trade Jobs are in High Demand, New Study Finds

The need for trade workers is on the rise, just in time for more adults to recognize the value of trade jobs. Learn why the demand for trade careers is increasing, and which trade jobs are in high demand. High school seniors experience a lot of pressure to go to...
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Automotive Trades

Given the advance of technology and a richly varied automotive industry that offers an array of positions and career paths, the future is bright for talented young persons with math, science, communications and technical skills. The U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts automotive repair and maintenance industry is expected to add 237,500 new jobs and have a 30 percent growth rate through 2020, making a career in automotive trades one of the top 20 jobs with relatively high median earnings and the potential for significant job openings over the next decade.
Home & Garden247tempo.com

This Is How Americans Spend Their Time

What do Americans do with their time? Occasionally, we all find ourselves getting into bed at night and wondering where the day went. It didn’t feel like a lazy day — but what really got accomplished? (Some people manage to do more than others, of course. These are the laziest cities in the U.S.)
Connecticut Stateyankeeinstitute.org

State retirees to see pension bump as inflation jumps 6 percent

Retired Connecticut state employees will see a substantial bump to their pension payments as a result of increasing economic inflation. The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Workers and Clerical Workers – known as the CPI-W — increased 6 percent between July of 2020 and July of 2021, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the price of nearly everything increasing substantially in recent months. Note: the above image is a chart for the CPI-U, not the CPI-W.
Politicsiml.org

U.S. Census Bureau Releases Redistricting Data

RE: U.S. Census Bureau Releases Redistricting Data. Yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau released redistricting data, which includes municipal population counts, from the 2020 Census in their “legacy” format. The press release from yesterday’s announcement is available via this link. It is our understanding that, by September 30, the Census Bureau...
BusinessFlorida Star

Economists Worry Inflation Will Chill Growth

It’s not just your imagination: Things are getting more expensive, the latest government reports show, and economists are wrestling with whether the numbers show things could get worse. After a spike in recent months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index that was released on Wednesday again rose higher in July, though at a slower pace gave some […]
EconomyUS News and World Report

States Where Americans Are Quitting at the Highest Rates

Americans quit jobs at record rates throughout the first months of 2021, according to a new report from USAFacts. The national quit rate, the number of jobs quit as a percentage of total employment, reached 2.8% in April of this year, the highest of any year on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting the data in 2001. From January 2010 to January 2020, the national monthly average quit rate sat between 1.3% and 2.4%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy