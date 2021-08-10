Job alert: These jobs are open in Riverton

(RIVERTON, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Riverton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Riverton:

1. Medical Technologist - Clinical Laboratory Scientist - (Med Tech - MT - CLS)

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Generalist opening in Riverton, Wyoming. This and other medical technologist jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Medical Technologist - Clinical Laboratory ...

2. NEW RATES! Solo Owner Operator, CDL A

🏛️ Forward

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JUST ANNOUNCED: Destination-Based Compensation What is destination-based compensation? Destination-based compensation will add additional compensation to ALL loaded and empty miles ran by Solo Owner ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1985.1 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,985 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Riverton, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $1985 ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Kinnear, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Office Assistant

🏛️ WyomingPBS Foundation

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GENERAL PURPOSE Assist the Executive Director and other staff as assigned, in the daily management and operations of The WyomingPBS Foundation office in Riverton, WY. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS ...

6. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

7. Outpatient Clinic Travel Nurse RN - $1800 per week in WY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,712 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,712 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Riverton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,705 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,705 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Riverton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...