Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Alameda require no experience
(Alameda, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Alameda? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Oakland, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. Service Management Trainee
🏛️ America's Tire
📍 Millbrae, CA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $55,000 to $75,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...
3. Class A Truck Driver
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Oakland, CA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...
4. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits
🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA
📍 San Francisco, CA
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $30 per Hour + Overtime + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily No Experience Required Reyes Beer ...
5. OTL Driver Trainer
🏛️ Omni Transportation
📍 Daly City, CA
💰 $2,200 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + No Experience Req.
🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA
📍 Oakland, CA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Reyes Beer Division - Gold Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...
7. CDL A Delivery Driver TRAINEE (less than 1 year exp)
🏛️ Performance Food Group
📍 Livermore, CA
💰 $1,400 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position Summary: The Delivery Driver - Trainee will learn to and gain experience to drive a tractor trailer and/or straight truck on intrastate and interstate routes for the purpose of delivering ...
8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On
🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento
📍 Moraga, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100k/Year + Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus (DOE) Sign-on Bonus based on location and experience Local Routes - Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome We ...
9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Oakland, CA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
10. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year
🏛️ Symmetry Insurance
📍 San Francisco, CA
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...
