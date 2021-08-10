Hiring now! Jobs in Oxford with an immediate start
(Oxford, MS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Oxford-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Amazon Warehouse Attendant ($100 Bonus with Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination)
🏛️ Amazon
📍 Independence, MS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Memphis Hourly pay rate : Up to $15.50 Immediate openings available ...
2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Oxford, MS
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
3. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!
🏛️ USXpress
📍 Oxford, MS
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day
4. Route Sales Representative
🏛️ Ambassador Personnel, Inc.
📍 Batesville, MS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
HIRING IMMEDIATELY!!! New openings on 1st shift with a great company. No weekends and weekly pay. Must be able to work in varying temperatures, both cold and hot. Applicants must have no felonies and ...
5. Material Handler II
🏛️ Diverse Staffing, Inc
📍 Pontotoc, MS
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
MS45T Diverse Staffing is now accepting Router Operator Assistant applicants for immediate hire. This is a temp-to-hire position. In this job, you will work for our client at a facility in Pontotoc ...
6. Injection Molding Mechanic I
🏛️ Diverse Staffing, Inc
📍 Batesville, MS
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
TN49M Diverse Staffing is now accepting Injection Molding Mechanic applicants for immediate hire. This is a direct hire position. In this job, you will work for our client at a facility in Batesville ...
