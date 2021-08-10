Cancel
Oxford, MS

Hiring now! Jobs in Oxford with an immediate start

Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 4 days ago

(Oxford, MS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Oxford-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Amazon Warehouse Attendant ($100 Bonus with Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination)

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Independence, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Memphis Hourly pay rate : Up to $15.50 Immediate openings available ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Oxford, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

4. Route Sales Representative

🏛️ Ambassador Personnel, Inc.

📍 Batesville, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING IMMEDIATELY!!! New openings on 1st shift with a great company. No weekends and weekly pay. Must be able to work in varying temperatures, both cold and hot. Applicants must have no felonies and ...

5. Material Handler II

🏛️ Diverse Staffing, Inc

📍 Pontotoc, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MS45T Diverse Staffing is now accepting Router Operator Assistant applicants for immediate hire. This is a temp-to-hire position. In this job, you will work for our client at a facility in Pontotoc ...

6. Injection Molding Mechanic I

🏛️ Diverse Staffing, Inc

📍 Batesville, MS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TN49M Diverse Staffing is now accepting Injection Molding Mechanic applicants for immediate hire. This is a direct hire position. In this job, you will work for our client at a facility in Batesville ...

Oxford News Flash

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

