Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

These Daytona Beach companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 4 days ago

(Daytona Beach, FL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Daytona Beach companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bNRUDMB00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service

🏛️ Volt

📍 New Smyrna Beach, FL

💰 $13 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Volt of Florida is hiring in New Smyrna Beach for Call Center Reps! No experience is needed and great training is provided. Class start every Monday and is located in office with proper precautions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Spanish Sales Position

🏛️ Johnson Agency Inc.,

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the GEICO (Daytona Beach) Local Office sales team and start building your tomorrow! GEICO has an exciting opportunity for individual seeking a career in insurance. We're looking for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Position

🏛️ Johnson Agency Inc.,

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the GEICO (Daytona Beach) Local Office sales team and start building your tomorrow! GEICO has an exciting opportunity for individual seeking a career in insurance. We're looking for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Human Resources Intern

🏛️ LAKESHORE EMPLOYMENT INC

📍 Debary, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Orlando Office - Orlando, FL Remote Type N/A Position Type Internship Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
169
Followers
155
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Business
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Internship#New Start#A S Life Insurance#Call Center Reps#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Spanish#Johnson Agency Inc#Daytona Beach Rrb#Taylored Legacy#Fl Remote Type N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy