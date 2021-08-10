These Daytona Beach companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Daytona Beach, FL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Daytona Beach companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Customer Service

🏛️ Volt

📍 New Smyrna Beach, FL

💰 $13 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Volt of Florida is hiring in New Smyrna Beach for Call Center Reps! No experience is needed and great training is provided. Class start every Monday and is located in office with proper precautions ...

4. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

6. Entry Level Spanish Sales Position

🏛️ Johnson Agency Inc.,

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the GEICO (Daytona Beach) Local Office sales team and start building your tomorrow! GEICO has an exciting opportunity for individual seeking a career in insurance. We're looking for a ...

7. Entry Level Sales Position

🏛️ Johnson Agency Inc.,

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the GEICO (Daytona Beach) Local Office sales team and start building your tomorrow! GEICO has an exciting opportunity for individual seeking a career in insurance. We're looking for a ...

8. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Daytona Beach, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

9. Human Resources Intern

🏛️ LAKESHORE EMPLOYMENT INC

📍 Debary, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Orlando Office - Orlando, FL Remote Type N/A Position Type Internship Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $13.00 - $15.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...