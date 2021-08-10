Job alert: These jobs are open in Rugby

(RUGBY, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rugby companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rugby:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Rugby, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Rugby, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Member Service Representative-Teller

🏛️ North Star Community Credit Union

📍 Willow City, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Provide member focused service. To assist members with their financial transactions, involving paying and receiving cash and other negotiable instruments. Provide account information, as well ...

4. Satellite TV Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rugby, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

5. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Rugby, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Rugby, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...