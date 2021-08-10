These Stephenson companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Stephenson, MI) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Stephenson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Retail Merchandiser - Start ASAP (ktas)

🏛️ Merchandisers On Demand

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Teams Welcome - IC POSITION Day Shifts Monday to Friday PAY: $20 per hour Assist with a full store reset and remodel. Category resets will also be included in this position. This is not a cash-paying ...

2. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

3. Carpenter

🏛️ Tradesmen International

📍 Menominee, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tradesmen International is immediately hiring experienced Carpenters for projects located in the Menominee, MI area . This is a first shift opportunity and the pay rate is $19-25/hour based on ...

4. Field Service Technician

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Marinette, WI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is currently seeking a Service Technician for immediate direct hire opening in the Marinette, WI area! The Service Tech will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing material ...