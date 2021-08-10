These Stephenson companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Stephenson, MI) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Stephenson companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Retail Merchandiser - Start ASAP (ktas)
🏛️ Merchandisers On Demand
📍 Menominee, MI
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Teams Welcome - IC POSITION Day Shifts Monday to Friday PAY: $20 per hour Assist with a full store reset and remodel. Category resets will also be included in this position. This is not a cash-paying ...
2. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!
🏛️ USXpress
📍 Menominee, MI
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day
3. Carpenter
🏛️ Tradesmen International
📍 Menominee, MI
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Tradesmen International is immediately hiring experienced Carpenters for projects located in the Menominee, MI area . This is a first shift opportunity and the pay rate is $19-25/hour based on ...
4. Field Service Technician
🏛️ Trillium
📍 Marinette, WI
💰 $26 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Trillium Staffing is currently seeking a Service Technician for immediate direct hire opening in the Marinette, WI area! The Service Tech will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing material ...
Comments / 0