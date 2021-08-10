Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ogdensburg

Posted by 
Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Companies in Ogdensburg are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ogdensburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bNRU3cA00

1. Psych RN Needed! $55/hr local $2,500/wk travel

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is seeking a Psychiatric Registered Nurse (RN) to assume responsibility and accountability for the application of the nursing process and the delivery of patient care. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Buyer / 55830

🏛️ CPS Recruitment

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking candidates for entry level Buyer opportunity for an outstanding company in the Gouverneur, NY area. This Buyer position offers you an excellent opportunity to build your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Lisbon, NY! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Medical Sales Account Executive

🏛️ Rotech Healthcare Inc.

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Join the Leader in the Home Healthcare Industry Rotech Healthcare Inc. is a national leader in providing Respiratory and Sleep Apnea treatment as well as home medical equipment. Each and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Electrician

🏛️ TechTrades

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Large electrical contractor looking for semi-skilled electricians and helpers for solar farm projects. Call Kaitlin at (317) 832-1110 or Kaitlin.Horn@TLXCorp.com Responsibilities: * Duties as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Solar Installers & Skilled Laborers

🏛️ 360 Industrial Services

📍 Madrid, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

360 Industrial Services is seeking solar farm laborers for a solar project in Madrid, NY. Ideal candidates have prior solar farm experience on posts, tilts, tables, and modules but we are also ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,966 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $1,966 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Potsdam, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: $1,000 Minimum Weekly Pay!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company Drivers & TeamsBenefits * $1,000/week Minimum Pay * Predictable Home Time * 100% No-touch Freight * Run East of I-35! * Great Benefits including Medical that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse (RN) - Corrections

🏛️ Cell Staff

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you are a licensed Registered Nurse (RN) in the State of New York looking for a FRESH START? If so, we can help YOU! Cell Staff is a national correctional healthcare staffing company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg Dispatch

Ogdensburg, NY
56
Followers
137
Post
5K+
Views
