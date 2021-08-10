Cancel
Brownsville, TX

Work remotely in Brownsville — these positions are open now

Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Brownsville, TX) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. SALES AGENT - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Jarvis Agency

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHAT WE DO: We help homeowners with Mortgage Protection, Final Expense, Retirement Asset Protection and Debt Elimination. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR: * Self-motivated and disciplined individuals * Will ...

2. IMMEDIATELY HIRING 50 health insurance agents to work from home!!

🏛️ Balance Staffing- Customer Support

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description 100% REMOTE / DIRECT HIRE: Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agents Hiring 40+ Licensed Insurance Customer Service Reps to start immediately. Compensation: $18.50- $23.50 Job ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

5. Bilingual Customer Service Representative Financial - Remote

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Bilingual Financial Customer Service Representative to answer questions in Spanish on ...

6. Sales Operator - Work from Home Texas

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Port Isabel, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Sales Operator is responsible for front-end screening, routing and recording inbound calls for the sales organization, from current and prospective customers and partners, you will provide ...

7. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

8. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED)

🏛️ North Life Insurance

📍 Brownsville, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great leads system, and we are looking to hire by the end of this week. We are currently offering phone interviews The key traits that make people successful in our company are ...

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Progreso, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...

