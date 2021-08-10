Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Sierra Vista require no experience

(Sierra Vista, AZ) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Sierra Vista companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...

6. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...