Omaha, NE

Work remotely in Omaha — these positions are open now

Omaha Today
 4 days ago

(Omaha, NE) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bNRTwbJ00

1. Customer Service Rep - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spade is looking for a customer service representative for AIL. This person will drive customer satisfaction by fielding inquiries, addressing pain points and maintaining extensive product knowledge

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Marketing Rep / Financial Services Entry Level/Part-time Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Rep- Work from Home- Great Hours

🏛️ RemX

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Work from Home - $13.50/hr. - Great hours! Immediate Openings with a new and growing company! Become a part of this great team! Job Duties: * Take inbound calls regarding apartment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Call Center Customer Experience Associate - Work From Home

🏛️ Cox Communications

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL CENTER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ASSOCIATE Connections are important, and we're not talking about pairing a Bluetooth. We're talking about that remarkable connection that happens between a customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Inside Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ ECA Partners

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Position We are looking for experienced sales professionals interested in joining a mission driven tech platform company. Our Inside Sales Representatives are given warm leads (no need to source ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

