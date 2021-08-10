Work remotely in Omaha — these positions are open now

(Omaha, NE) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Customer Service Rep - Work From Home

🏛️ Spade Recruiting

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spade is looking for a customer service representative for AIL. This person will drive customer satisfaction by fielding inquiries, addressing pain points and maintaining extensive product knowledge

2. Sales Marketing Rep / Financial Services Entry Level/Part-time Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

3. Customer Service Rep- Work from Home- Great Hours

🏛️ RemX

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Work from Home - $13.50/hr. - Great hours! Immediate Openings with a new and growing company! Become a part of this great team! Job Duties: * Take inbound calls regarding apartment ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

8. Call Center Customer Experience Associate - Work From Home

🏛️ Cox Communications

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL CENTER CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ASSOCIATE Connections are important, and we're not talking about pairing a Bluetooth. We're talking about that remarkable connection that happens between a customer ...

9. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...

10. Inside Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ ECA Partners

📍 Omaha, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Position We are looking for experienced sales professionals interested in joining a mission driven tech platform company. Our Inside Sales Representatives are given warm leads (no need to source ...