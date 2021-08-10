Hiring Now: These roles are open in John Day

(JOHN DAY, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in John Day.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in John Day:

1. Field Inspector

🏛️ Collateral Specialists Inc

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Collateral Specialists Inc. (CSI) provides inspection and auditing services to the financial community. Serving the industry for over 15 years, CSI provides services in all 50 states

2. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,633 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,633 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in John Day, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3633 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,633 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in John Day, OR. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3633 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,351 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $3,351 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in John Day, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1768.82 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $1,768 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in John Day, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Secretary

🏛️ Choices Recovery Services

📍 John Day, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Secretary to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and other formal ...