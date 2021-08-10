Job alert: These jobs are open in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Iron River.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Iron River:

1. WI - PT - Florence- $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grads accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

2. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,385 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crystal Falls, MI

💰 $1,385 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Crystal Falls, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

3. Physical Therapist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Practice opening in Florence, Wisconsin. This and other physical therapy jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor of ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1469.19 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $1,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Florence, WI. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1469.19 / Week ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,469 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $1,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Florence, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

6. Occupational Therapist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Rehabilitation opening in Florence, Wisconsin. This and other occupational therapist jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and ...