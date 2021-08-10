Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron River, MI

Job alert: These jobs are open in Iron River

Posted by 
Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 4 days ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Iron River.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Iron River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRTupr00

1. WI - PT - Florence- $44.58 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grads accepted.SNF experience preferred.Occasional weekend coverage for evals.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel LPN / LVN - $1,385 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crystal Falls, MI

💰 $1,385 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN for a travel job in Crystal Falls, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: LPN / LVN * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physical Therapist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Practice opening in Florence, Wisconsin. This and other physical therapy jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and honor of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1469.19 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $1,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Florence, WI. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1469.19 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,469 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $1,469 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Allied is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Florence, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Occupational Therapist - SNF

🏛️ National Staffing Solutions

📍 Florence, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Rehabilitation opening in Florence, Wisconsin. This and other occupational therapist jobs brought to you by AlliedHealthJobCafe.com At National Staffing Solutions, we have the privilege and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
22
Followers
201
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Crystal Falls, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Iron River, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Lpn Lvn#Onestaff Medical#Totalmed Staffing#Totalmed Allied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy