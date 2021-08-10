Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watseka, IL

These Watseka companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 4 days ago

(Watseka, IL) These companies are hiring Watseka residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bNRTrBg00

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sumava Resorts, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DII4 Crown Point, IL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DII4 - Crown Point - 9751 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Fowler, IN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver Trainee - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - Illinois Trainees

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $95k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most successful restaurant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring Event - Truck Drivers, Helpers & Trainees + Warehouse Selectors

🏛️ SYGMA - Danville, IL - Hiring Event

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTEND A SYGMA OPEN INTERVIEW EVENT IN DANVILLE, IL EXPLORE DRIVING AND WAREHOUSE OPPORTUNITIES! Come ask us the tough questions that matter to you Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Inventory Supervisor - 2203

🏛️ WIS International

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WIS International, a premier global inventory provider, seeks a part-time or full-time, entry-level retail Inventory Supervisor to join our team. Retail, supervisory, inventory and warehouse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
32
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
City
Watseka, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Cpm#Cdl A Company Drivers#Solo#Il Hiring Event Watseka#Illinois Recent Graduates#Wis International#Inventory Supervisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy