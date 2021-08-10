These Watseka companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Watseka, IL) These companies are hiring Watseka residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Sumava Resorts, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DII4 Crown Point, IL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DII4 - Crown Point - 9751 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Fowler, IN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. Truck Driver Trainee - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - Illinois Trainees

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $95k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most successful restaurant ...

4. Hiring Event - Truck Drivers, Helpers & Trainees + Warehouse Selectors

🏛️ SYGMA - Danville, IL - Hiring Event

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTEND A SYGMA OPEN INTERVIEW EVENT IN DANVILLE, IL EXPLORE DRIVING AND WAREHOUSE OPPORTUNITIES! Come ask us the tough questions that matter to you Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

6. Inventory Supervisor - 2203

🏛️ WIS International

📍 Watseka, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WIS International, a premier global inventory provider, seeks a part-time or full-time, entry-level retail Inventory Supervisor to join our team. Retail, supervisory, inventory and warehouse ...