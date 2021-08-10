Start immediately with these jobs in Tornillo

(Tornillo, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tornillo are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Contact Center Clerk

🏛️ The Job Connection

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY TODAY IMMEDIATE CONSIDERATION WWW.TJCJOBS.COM Position: Contact Center Clerk Pay Rate: $12/HR. Length of assignment: 6 months Work hours are 8-5 to start but can fluctuate since our center is ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

3. Data Entry Clerk (Temporary)

🏛️ Thrivas

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry Clerk (Temporary) + Temporary + El Paso, TX ( + Posted 2 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small company has an immediate need for a Data Entry Specialist. The position is a one week ...

4. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $67,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Regional Account. Top Pay. Fun Job. Call Or Text Today, Start ASAP. If You Are Looking For A fun, Unique Trucking Job, Check This Out. * Call Or Text Today 816-491-4401 or 918-500-5818

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...