Start immediately with these jobs in Tornillo

1. Contact Center Clerk
🏛️ The Job Connection
📍 El Paso, TX
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
APPLY TODAY IMMEDIATE CONSIDERATION WWW.TJCJOBS.COM Position: Contact Center Clerk Pay Rate: $12/HR. Length of assignment: 6 months Work hours are 8-5 to start but can fluctuate since our center is ...
2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!
🏛️ DialAmerica
📍 El Paso, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...
3. Data Entry Clerk (Temporary)
🏛️ Thrivas
📍 El Paso, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Data Entry Clerk (Temporary) + Temporary + El Paso, TX ( + Posted 2 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small company has an immediate need for a Data Entry Specialist. The position is a one week ...
4. Dedicated Truck Driver
🏛️ National Driver Placement
📍 El Paso, TX
💰 $67,600 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Dedicated Regional Account. Top Pay. Fun Job. Call Or Text Today, Start ASAP. If You Are Looking For A fun, Unique Trucking Job, Check This Out. * Call Or Text Today 816-491-4401 or 918-500-5818
5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 El Paso, TX
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
