Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Tornillo

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 4 days ago

(Tornillo, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tornillo are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bNRTkFp00

1. Contact Center Clerk

🏛️ The Job Connection

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY TODAY IMMEDIATE CONSIDERATION WWW.TJCJOBS.COM Position: Contact Center Clerk Pay Rate: $12/HR. Length of assignment: 6 months Work hours are 8-5 to start but can fluctuate since our center is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Data Entry Clerk (Temporary)

🏛️ Thrivas

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry Clerk (Temporary) + Temporary + El Paso, TX ( + Posted 2 months ago Thrivas Staffing Agency Small company has an immediate need for a Data Entry Specialist. The position is a one week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $67,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Regional Account. Top Pay. Fun Job. Call Or Text Today, Start ASAP. If You Are Looking For A fun, Unique Trucking Job, Check This Out. * Call Or Text Today 816-491-4401 or 918-500-5818

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
26
Followers
180
Post
940
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Tornillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialamerica#Data Entry Clerk#A Data Entry Specialist#Cdl#Western Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy