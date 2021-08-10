Cancel
Wichita, KS

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Wichita, KS) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRTjN600

1. Licensed Health Insurance Agents in Kansas - Work from Home!

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is immediately hiring residents in the state of Kansas to sell health insurance while working from home! All training and production can be performed remotely from home with computer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Financial Services / Entry-Level & Part-Time - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CSR in Wichita

🏛️ Faneuil.com

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faneuil is hiring Customer Service Representatives to work from home. Customer Service Representatives will handle inbound inquiries related to utility account questions, issues, billing and payments ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Liberty Mutual

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As an Inside Sales Representative you will be handling inbound calls driven in by TV, Internet, Mail and Third Party Marketing. You will consult customers on their insurance needs and match the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Varsity Tutors: Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Company, is the leading direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning benefiting both learners and experts. We have built a comprehensive online ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. 15 Customer Service/Inbound Sales Agents Needed - Start 8/30/21

🏛️ Publishing Concepts, LP

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Position, 12p - 9p CST shift · Earn ($20/hr + commission) $47K to $70K+/year! High volume inbound/outbound sales environment · Connect with people, listen to their stories, share in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Wichita, KS

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

