Dodge City, KS

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Dodge City

Dodge City Today
(DODGE CITY, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dodge City.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dodge City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNRTiUN00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1888.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Dodge City, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Administrative Assistant to Workforce Develop

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general directions of the Vice President of Workforce Development, the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Workforce Development performs a variety of administrative duties ...

5. Marketing and Media Specialist

🏛️ DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Under the general direction of the Director of Foundation and Community Relations, this position will perform a wide variety of administrative support activities including Web design/maintenance ...

6. Automotive Service Technician

🏛️ CIMARRON MOTOR SUPPLY INC.

📍 Cimarron, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Automotive Service Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive vehicles. Responsibilities: * Diagnose ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

9. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Dodge City, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

