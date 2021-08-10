Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Job alert: These jobs are open in Norfolk

Posted by 
Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 4 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Norfolk.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Norfolk:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bNRThbe00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Head of Maintenance and Transportation

🏛️ Madison Public School

📍 Madison, NE

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Madison Public Schools is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head of Maintenance and Transportation to begin as soon as possible. Position responsibilities include work inside and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Wireless Sales Associate

🏛️ Viaero Wireless

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you organized, goal-oriented, and customer focused? Viaero Wireless is looking for an energetic, goal-driven sales person who is ready to jump in and hit the ground running! This position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Parks & Recreation Director

🏛️ City of Norfolk

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $98,748 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks & Recreation Director City of Norfolk, NE (Pop. 24,434). Under direction of City Administrator, plans, directs and manages the activities and operations of the Parks and Recreation Department ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. NEW RATES! Solo Owner Operator, CDL A

🏛️ Forward

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JUST ANNOUNCED: Destination-Based Compensation What is destination-based compensation? Destination-based compensation will add additional compensation to ALL loaded and empty miles ran by Solo Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($2630/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $2,630 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
